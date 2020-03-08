Five killed in Austrian avalanche believed to be Czechs

Five Czechs are believed dead after an avalanche in the Dachstein Mountains in Austria on Sunday morning. The APA news agency and the oe24.at news site reported that the victims were evidently Czechs and had all been part of the same group.
A spokesperson for the police in Upper Austria said that the avalanche occurred at 9:30 at an altitude of 2800 metres. Mountain rescue teams, police and several helicopters were dispatched to the scene.
