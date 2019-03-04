Five injured in train accident

Daniela Lazarová
04-03-2019
Five people are reported to have been injured in a train collision in the Chrudim region shortly after midday on Monday. One was a passenger train, the other was empty, in the process of being moved to a different track.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. In a preliminary assessment of the accident Czech Railways said it could not rule out human error.

 
 
 
 
