Five Czechs out of Wuhan to be released from quarantine on Monday

Daniela Lazarová
14-02-2020
The five Czechs who returned from Wuhan city, which is at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic in China, and have been held in quarantine at a Prague hospital, will be released on Monday.

All their tests have come out negative and none are showing any signs of illness, according to a spokesman for the Czech Hygiene Office.

Seventy-five people have been tested for coronavirus in the Czech Republic to date and all the tests have been negative.

 
 
 
 
 
