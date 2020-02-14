Five Czechs out of Wuhan to be released from quarantine on Monday

The five Czechs who returned from Wuhan city, which is at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic in China, and have been held in quarantine at a Prague hospital, will be released on Monday.
All their tests have come out negative and none are showing any signs of illness, according to a spokesman for the Czech Hygiene Office.
Seventy-five people have been tested for coronavirus in the Czech Republic to date and all the tests have been negative.
