The five Czechs who returned from Wuhan city, which is at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic in China, a fortnight ago and were held in quarantine at Prague’s Bulovka hospital, were released on Monday.

All their tests have come out negative and none are showing any signs of illness, according to the head of the department for infectious illnesses Hana Roháčová.

Seventy-seven people have been tested for coronavirus in the Czech Republic to date and all the tests have been negative.