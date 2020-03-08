Broadcast Archive

Five Czechs killed by avalanche in Austria

Ian Willoughby
08-03-2020
A group of five Czechs died in an avalanche in the Dachstein Mountains in Austria on Sunday morning. The Austrian police confirmed that the victims were all from the Czech Republic, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prague told the Czech News Agency.

The avalanche occurred at 9:30 at an altitude of 2800 metres. Mountain rescue teams, police and several helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

 
 
 
 
 
 
