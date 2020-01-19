Five Czech women to appear on opening day of Australian Open

Five Czech female players will be in action on the opening day of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday. Petra Kvitova, the seventh seed and a finalist in the first Grand Slam of the year in 2019, will take on her compatriot Kateřina Siniaková.
Marie Bouzková, making her first appearance in the Australian Open, will be hoping to cause an upset against the reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan, while Barbora Krejčíková a Barbora Strýcová will also be in action. There are four other Czech women taking part in this year’s competition.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
‘The fat lady sings’: Prague’s State Opera marks restoration to former glory with gala concert