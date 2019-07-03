Five Czech universities found Association of Research Universities

Five Czech universities have founded a new Association of Research Universities. The aim is to share research infrastructure and take part in more international scientific projects.
The founding members are Charles University, Czech Technical University and the Institute of Chemical Technology, all based in Prague, along with Masaryk University in Brno and Palacký University in Olomouc.
They hope to improve the position of Czech universities in international competition and change how they are financed.
