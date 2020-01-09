Broadcast Archive

Five Czech police officers to temporarily return from Iraq mission

Ruth Fraňková
09-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Five Czech police officers who are part of a military mission in Iraq will temporarily return to the Czech Republic due to a restricted operation of the training centre in Baghdad, Police President Jan Švejdar said on Thursday.

According to the police president’s spokeswoman, Kateřina Rendlová, the move has nothing to do with the development of the safety situation in the country. The police officers are due to return to Iraq as soon as the training resumes its operation.

Related articles
Czech soldiers in Iraq, photo: Jakub Novák / Czech Army

Czech PM says no immediate plans for withdrawal of Czech soldiers from Iraq

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Defence Ministry officials have moved to quell concerns over the security of Czech soldiers and police…
Mourners holding posters of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani attend a funeral ceremony for him and his comrades, Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2020, photo: ČTK/AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Czech foreign minister: Decisive word on NATO’s training mission in Iraq must come from country’s government

Amidst growing tension over the latest developments in the Middle East, following the killing of Iran’s military leader Qassem Soleimani…
Czech soldiers in Afghanistan, photo: archive of Czech Army

20 Years of Czechia in NATO: Key Moments

Czechs are looking back at 20 years in NATO. Their country joined the Alliance together with Hungary and Poland on March 12, 1999.…
More
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 