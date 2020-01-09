Five Czech police officers to temporarily return from Iraq mission

Five Czech police officers who are part of a military mission in Iraq will temporarily return to the Czech Republic due to a restricted operation of the training centre in Baghdad, Police President Jan Švejdar said on Thursday.
According to the police president’s spokeswoman, Kateřina Rendlová, the move has nothing to do with the development of the safety situation in the country. The police officers are due to return to Iraq as soon as the training resumes its operation.
