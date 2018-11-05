Five charged with large-scale tax evasion in fuel deals

Cobra, a special unit set up for combatting financial crime, has charged five people with large-scale tax evasion connected to diesel and gas transactions made between 2010 and 2012, the ctk news agency reports.
The unit is also reported to be filing charges against an unspecified number of tax office employees, who allegedly helped to cover up the scam. The damage is estimated at over 300 million crowns.
The tax office employees are being charged with abuse of office for which they could face up to 12 years in jail.
