The ceremonial launch of three days of harvesting began on Friday morning at the largest Czech fish pond Rožmberk, near Třeboň in South Bohemia. The town is the country’s most famous centre for the production of carp, which is traditionally eaten by Czechs for Christmas dinner.

Overall, fishermen in Třeboň expect to harvest some 2,200 tonnes of fish from its 250 ponds this year. Last year, the traditional fish harvest attracted some 55,000 people.