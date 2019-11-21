Fish caught in the Vltava found to contain less mercury than those sold in stores

According to a study presented by the Czech NGO Arnica, fish caught in the Vltava River in Prague contain less mercury than home-bred and imported fish sold on the market.
Just two out of 14 samples of fish caught in the Vltava River in Prague slightly exceeded the mercury limit set by strict US safety norms. As regards randomly chosen samples of fish sold on the market, five of 28 samples tested exceeded the limit.
According to EU safety norms, which are less stringent, all but one sample of fish sold on the market - swordfish from Sri Lanka – passed the test.
