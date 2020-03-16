Broadcast Archive

First three Czech patients recover from coronavirus

Daniela Lazarová
16-03-2020 updated
The first three patients in the Czech Republic are reported to have recovered from the coronavirus. The three people from Dečín, who are said to have made a full recovery, were among the first infected.

The head of the regional hygiene office, Lenka Šimůnková, confirmed that all three had had two negative tests forty-eight hours apart.

There are currently 344 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
