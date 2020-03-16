First three Czech patients recover from coronavirus

The first three patients in the Czech Republic are reported to have recovered from the coronavirus. The three people from Dečín, who are said to have made a full recovery, were among the first infected.
The head of the regional hygiene office, Lenka Šimůnková, confirmed that all three had had two negative tests forty-eight hours apart.
There are currently 344 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic