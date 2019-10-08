First Sokol Memorial Day being observed around Czech Republic

October 8 is the first ever Sokol Memorial Day in the Czech Republic, marking the anniversary of the order by Nazi governor Reinhard Heydrich to arrest over 1,500 members of the Czech gymnastics association. Those detained were sent to concentration camps and the organisation was banned a few days later.
An estimated 5,000 Sokols were murdered or died in battle during WWII and memorial ceremonies are being for the victims around the Czech Republic. The Sokol flag has also been hoisted over Prague City Hall.
