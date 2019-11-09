First snow of winter reported in Šumava

The first snow of this winter in the Czech Republic fell around the village of Kvilda in the Šumava mountain range in the southwest of the country on Friday night, iDnes.cz reported.

Forecasters said that snow showers could fall in areas higher than 900 metres above sea level, especially in Bohemia, on Saturday. They said there was also a danger of glaze on roads in some upland places, with temperatures set to fall below freezing point at night.