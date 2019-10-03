First snow in Krkonoše Mountains

The current spell of cold and wet weather brought the season’s first snow to the Krkonoše Mountains in the north of the country.
Fresh snow fell overnight in areas over 1,200 metres above sea level and meteorologists expect more snow to fall during the day. The temperature at the country’s highest mountain, Sněžka, is currently below zero.
