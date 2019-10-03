Broadcast Archive

First snow in Krkonoše Mountains

Ruth Fraňková
03-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The current spell of cold and wet weather brought the season’s first snow to the Krkonoše Mountains in the north of the country.

Fresh snow fell overnight in areas over 1,200 metres above sea level and meteorologists expect more snow to fall during the day. The temperature at the country’s highest mountain, Sněžka, is currently below zero.

Related articles
Photo: Kateřina Kohoutová

Krkonoše welcomes boy scouts and girl guides in Battle of the Bark Beetles

Last year’s infestation of bark beetles was said to have been the biggest to hit Czech forests in 200 years. This year could prove…
Sněžka, photo: Guillaume Narguet

Czechs blaze barrier-free trails in the spectacular Krkonoše Mountains

Krkonoše is home to the highest mountains in the Czech Republic, with majestic peaks protruding above the alpine tree line and a unique…
Photo: L. Shyamal, Creative Commons 3.0

Krokonoše National Park clears away fallen trees in fear of bark beetle infestation

Krkonoše National Park in the north-west of the Czech Republic is trying to clear away fallen trees left in the park after winter in…
More
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 