First Czechoslovak postage stamps issued 100 years ago

The first Czechoslovak postage stamps were issued 100 years ago on this day. The stamps – which went on sale less than two months after the foundation of the country – featured an image of the Prague Castle complex created by Art Nouveau artist Alphonse Mucha. Philatelist Tomáš Mádl told Czech Television that Sokol and Jan Hus were considered but an apolitical motif was preferred.

The stamps came in green five-heller and red 10-heller variants. Around 100 million were produced in total, meaning they are of little value today.