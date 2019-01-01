First Czech newborn of 2019: Tomáš, born in Písek

The first newborn baby of the year in the Czech Republic is a boy named Tomáš from South Bohemia. He was born one minute after midnight at a hospital in Písek.

The first baby girl born came into the world 12 minutes later, at Na Bulovce Hospital in Prague; her mother did not want to make public her name or other details.

Tomáš weighed 3.7 kg at birth and measured 51 centimetres. He was delivered by natural childbirth, and is the first child of his 26-year-old mother.

A number of Czech regions, including Prague, traditionally give gifts to children born on New Year’s Day. In some cases, they are cash payments of 10,000 to 15,000 crowns.