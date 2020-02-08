First Czech Comic-Con underway in Prague

The very first Czech Comic-Con, a convention for fans of comic book culture is drawing thousands of fans to Prague’s O2 Universuum centre.

The convention which focuses on sci-fi, fantasy and horror gives fans the chance to meet the stars of their favourite movies and TV shows,among them Ron Perlman, the American actor, who has been in Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim, Brandon Routh, who played Superman in Superman Returns, Danny John-Jules, who plays Cat in Red Dwarf and Ian McElhinney from Game of Thrones.

The convention opened on Friday and will last through the weekend.