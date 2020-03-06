First "community transmission" of coronavirus confirmed in Czech Republic

The Ústí nad Labem regional hygiene station on Friday confirmed the first case of community transmission of coronavirus in the Czech Republic. The patient, a woman, contracted the virus from her son, who had returned from a skiing holiday in Italy and is currently hospitalised at Prague’s Bulovka hospital. The woman was brought to a hospital in Ústí nad Labem and is reported to be in good condition.
