First "community transmission" of coronavirus confirmed in Czech Republic

Ruth Fraňková
06-03-2020
The Ústí nad Labem regional hygiene station on Friday confirmed the first case of community transmission of coronavirus in the Czech Republic. The patient, a woman, contracted the virus from her son, who had returned from a skiing holiday in Italy and is currently hospitalised at Prague’s Bulovka hospital. The woman was brought to a hospital in Ústí nad Labem and is reported to be in good condition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
