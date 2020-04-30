First anti-government protest since the coronavirus outbreak

The first anti-government protest held since the coronavirus epidemic broke out, took place in Prague on Wednesday evening.

Although public events and gatherings are banned the anti-government protest movement Million Moments for Democracy organized the protest in the form of “a walk” from Letná Plain to Kramářova Vila, the official residence of the prime minister.

Hundreds of protesters, wearing facemasks and walking two metres apart, held up banners protesting against the way the government was handling the crisis and communicating with the public.

Several dozen people also gathered for a protest in the Moravian metropolis of Brno.