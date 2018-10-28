Fireworks display in Czechoslovakia’s national colours in Prague

A fireworks display in Prague will take place at 19 hours 18 minutes –symbolizing the year of the birth of Czechoslovakia 100 years ago.

It is titled “Our Common Century” and will be dominated by Czechoslovakia’s national colours – blue, red and white.

The 10 minute show will reflect milestone moments in the country’s history, national symbols, the natural beauties of Czechoslovakia and the sports successes achieved over the years.

Each of the sections will be accompanied by different music, such as excerpts from Bedřich Smetana’s opera Libuše of his cycle of symphonic poems My Country.