Fire warning issued across Czechia

The Czech weather office has extended a fire warning to the whole of the Czech Republic, in reaction to especially dry conditions in the coming days. In line with the warning, people should refrain from building campfires, smoking or heating meals on portable cookers out in the open. According to the weekly weather forecast, there should only be scattered showers in the coming days, with daytime temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. The fire warning has been issued for an indefinite period for all of the country’s regions.