Fire destroys roof of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejčíř’s villa

Eight firefighting units were called to put out a fire at a villa built by fugitive Czech criminal Radovan Krejčíř.

The sprawling villa in Černošice, just outside of Prague, into which he built an aquarium and kept a shark, has been unoccupied since he fled the country in 2005.

The fire consumed most of the villa’s roof despite the efforts of some 50 firefighters called to the scene in the wee hours of Tuesday. Damages to the villa, once valued at 500 million crowns, exceed 5 million crowns.

Krejčíř is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in South Africa.

A court ruled last year that he could be extradited to the Czech Republic, where he was convicted in absentia of plotting to murder a customs officer.