Fire damages Čepro’s storage facilities

A raging fire caused extensive damage to the storage facilities of Czech fuel distributor Čepro in Loukov on Monday night.
According to preliminary reports the fire started with the explosion of two tank trucks on the grounds and spread to the company’s storage facilities. A driver was injured and thousands of litres of fuel burnt in the blaze.
The damage has been estimated at around 70 million crowns. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services