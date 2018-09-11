Fire damages Čepro’s storage facilities

Daniela Lazarová
11-09-2018
A raging fire caused extensive damage to the storage facilities of Czech fuel distributor Čepro in Loukov on Monday night.

According to preliminary reports the fire started with the explosion of two tank trucks on the grounds and spread to the company’s storage facilities. A driver was injured and thousands of litres of fuel burnt in the blaze.

The damage has been estimated at around 70 million crowns. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

 
 
 
 
 
