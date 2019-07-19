Fire Brigade: most Prague ‘escape rooms’ fall short on safety, lack permits

Firefighters have found deficiencies in two-thirds of Prague “Escape Room” games, mainly as regards fire safety rules. More than half of the operators also had no valid occupancy permit.

Escape rooms are locked, enclosed spaces that teams of people must solve logical puzzles to leave. Intensive checks began after five teenage girls in Poland were killed in an escape room fire.

Fire Brigade deputy chief Daniel Miklós told journalists that firefighters had checked 178 spaces from late January to May.