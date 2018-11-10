Fire at trampoline centre in Prague

The fire that ravaged the trampoline centre in Prague‘s Vysočany district on Friday is estimated to have caused damages of around 20 million crowns, the CTK news agency reported. Experts are to decide whether the building needs to be torn down.
No one was hurt in the fire, since the centre had been closed for three weeks. Close to a hundred fire fighters fought the blaze. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Czech folk artist’s award from Vladimir Putin sparks controversy
Camera traps shed new light on wildcat presence in Czech Republic
Czech PM at security conference: We need to speak more about Schengen, less about the euro
Modern technology helping retrace ancient Czech roads