Fire at trampoline centre in Prague

Daniela Lazarová
10-11-2018
The fire that ravaged the trampoline centre in Prague‘s Vysočany district on Friday is estimated to have caused damages of around 20 million crowns, the CTK news agency reported. Experts are to decide whether the building needs to be torn down.

No one was hurt in the fire, since the centre had been closed for three weeks. Close to a hundred fire fighters fought the blaze. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

 
 
 
