Fire at storage facility for electronic waste

Close to one hundred fire fighters fought to contain a fire at a storage facility for electronic waste in Lety near Prague. The fire broke out in the evening hours on Saturday and eyewitnesses reported a series of explosions on the premises. The blaze was brought under control in the early hours of Sunday.

Although chemical experts failed to register toxins in the air the smoke was dense and people were advised to keep their windows closed until further notice.

The remains of the storage facility will have to be pulled down. The cause of the accident is being investigated.