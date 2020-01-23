Fire at Prague’s Barrandov Studio warehouse under investigation

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a warehouse used by Prague’s famous film studio Barrandov.
It took six crews to extinguish the fire, which consumed some set decorations and construction materials. The full extent of the damage has not yet been reported.
