Fire at Lovosice chemical plant causes extensive damage

Daniela Lazarová
30-08-2019
Firefighters have managed to put out a fire raging on the grounds of the Losovice chemicals factory since Thursday afternoon, the ctk news agency reported early on Friday.

Three fire-fighters were injured in the blaze. A team of experts will investigate the cause of the fire as soon as conditions allow. Preliminary damage has been estimated at 40 million crowns.

The main factory hall, with around 300 employees was not damaged.

 
 
 
