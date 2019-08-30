Fire at Lovosice chemical plant causes extensive damage

Firefighters have managed to put out a fire raging on the grounds of the Losovice chemicals factory since Thursday afternoon, the ctk news agency reported early on Friday.
Three fire-fighters were injured in the blaze. A team of experts will investigate the cause of the fire as soon as conditions allow. Preliminary damage has been estimated at 40 million crowns.
The main factory hall, with around 300 employees was not damaged.
Czech rock climber Adam Ondra knocked out of World Cup in Japan
Prague night mayor Jan Štern: Tourists often don’t realise “party zones” are residential areas
‘Red is beautiful’ says mayor of Prague 6 after refusing to remove paint from vandalised statue
Metallica to entertain 70,000 in Prague
Metallica entertain 70,000 in Prague