Czech football player Filip Firbacher has been included among 60 of the best young talents in world football born in 2001 by the British daily Guardian.

The 16-year-old player from Hradec Králové made his debut for the Czech Under-17s when he was 15. He is playing in the Czech Under-19 league and scored 11 goals last season.

According to the Guardian, Firbacher is the most talented centre-forward in the Czech Republic and is reportedly eyed by the Southampton scouts.