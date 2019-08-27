FinMin: Czech mistakes in drawing EU funds since 2004 accession total CZK 38.4 bn

Mistakes related to drawing EU funds since Czech accession in May 2004 total 38.4 billion crowns and almost 300 legal complaints have been filed over the errors, Finance Minister Alena Schillerová (for ANO) told reporters on Monday.

Financial corrections worth 36.4 billion crowns were made in cohesion policy, which aims to reduce differences in the development of various regions, and worth 2 billion crowns in the common agriculture policy, she said.

The government has entrusted Justice Minister Marie Benešová (for ANO) with checking how the legal complaints were handled.

Opposition MPs have demanded to see the Finance Ministry data with regard to the European Commission draft audit report on the Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s (ANO) suspected conflict of interest regarding the drawing of EU subsidies.