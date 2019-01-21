Financial irregularities uncovered at Labour Ministry

The Supreme Audit Office has found financial irregularities at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs to the tune of 737 million crowns.

The ministry reportedly erred in the process of establishing new information systems for paying out state support. Two employees have been charged in connection with the findings.

According to the ministry’s spokeswoman Barbara Hanousek Eckhardova the failings took place under the former labour minister and the present administration is trying to put things right.