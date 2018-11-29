Financial administration carried over 160,000 EET checks

Financial Administration officials have carried out over 160,000 checks since the introduction of electronic cash registers, a measure introduced by former Finance Minister Andrej Babiš to counter the grey economy and tax fraud.

The authorities have issued nearly 13,000 fines to the tune of 128 million crowns. Twenty-eight businesses were forced to close down for failing to follow the rules.

The first phase of the four-stage electronic cash registers system was introduced in December 2017. There are currently around 177,000 businesses using the registers.