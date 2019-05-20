Finance Ministry envisages next year’s budget deficit at 40 million crowns

A Finance Ministry proposal for next year’s budget, which is to be debated by the government next week, sets next year’s deficit at 40 billion crowns, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced at a press conference on Monday.
The draft budget forecasts state expenditures of 1.59 trillion crowns and revenues at 1.55 trillion crowns. According to Mr Babiš, the budget plan also envisages a hike in public sector wages and higher pensions. The first draft budget proposal is to be presented to the lower house on May 31.
