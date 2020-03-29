Finance Minister to propose moratorium on mortgage, other loan repayments

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová (for ANO) will propose a moratorium on the repayment of mortgages and loans for six months to mitigate the coronavirus’s economic impact.

Speaking on TV Prima on Sunday, Schillerová said she would formally make the proposal on Wednesday. Opposition leaders have backed the idea, which is in line with what they had suggested.

Schillerová suggested that interest on loans should also be reduced by “some symbolic amount”. She will also propose the government abolish the 4 percent acquisition tax on real estate.