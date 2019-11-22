Finance minister shocked by investigative report revealing abuse of seniors in old age home

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová has expressed deep shock over an investigative report published on Seznam.cz revealing abuse of elderly clients at an old age home in Ostrava.

A reporter infiltrated the home working undercover as a volunteer, bringing shocking testimony of physical and mental abuse of old people.

The minister, who visited the home two weeks ago within a two day trip to the region, said she was horrified by the revelations and called for a thorough investigation into the affair.

She said it might be worthwhile considering introducing strict psychological tests for employees in the future.

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová described the revelations as “terrible” adding that she had sent an inspection team to the old age home immediately.