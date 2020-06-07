Finance minister proposing 500 billion crown deficit in 2020

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová has said she will ask the government to debate a proposed amendment to the law on the state budget, which would increase this year's deficit to 500 billion crowns.
In a debate on commercial TV Prima on Sunday, the finance minister said she wants to submit the proposal to the lower house by the end of June.
The Chamber of Deputies has already agreed to increase the 2020 deficit to 300 billion crowns in view of additional expenditures relating to the coronavirus crisis.
Prior to the pandemic, the budget deficit was projected at 40 billion crowns. Minister Schillerová said she expects large budget deficits in the years to come as well.
