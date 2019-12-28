Finance minister expecting 30 billion crown deficit in 2019

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová has said she expects a 30 billion crown deficit in 2019. The deficit was originally projected at 40 billion crowns.

Despite the narrowed deficit, opposition parties remain critical, arguing that there is no justification for a deficit budget at a time of solid economic growth. They moreover criticize the fact that large sums are spent on the social sphere rather than on investments.

The 2018 budget ended on a surplus of 2.9 billion, despite the projected 50 billion crown deficit.