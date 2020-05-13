Finance minister envisages another huge budget deficit next year

The Czech minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, says she expects a state budget deficit of around CZK 300 billion next year, Czech Television reported. A budget deficit of that size is already planned for 2020. A budget deficit of CZK 40 billion had originally envisaged for this year but that figure was revised in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Ms. Schillerová said the government had rubberstamped an amendment under which the Ministry of Finance would present the draft budget for 2021 to the cabinet at the end of September and to MPs toward the end of October. This is a month later than usual.