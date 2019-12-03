Finance minister: EC audit could lead to court battle

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová has the EC audit which is alleged to have confirmed that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest could lead to a court dispute between the Czech Republic and the EU.
Schillerová told the news site Seznam.cz that although the EU considers the audit to be final, the Czech Republic would use all the available means to defend its position.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš likewise indicated he was ready to fight the issue, telling journalists that the EC did not have the right to interpret Czech legislation.
