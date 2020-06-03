Finance Minister: Budget deficit could reach CZK 500 billion

Czech Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová of the ANO party has said that the country’s budget deficit could reach CZK 500 billion this year, Czech Television reported on Wednesday.

The current planned deficit was aproved last month and lies at CZK 300 billion, but Ms Schillerová refused to dismiss the posibility of raising the limit.

Before the coronavirus pandemic the Czech government planned a deficit of CZK 40 billion in its 2020 budget.