Finance minister briefs president on 2020 draft budget

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová met with President Miloš Zeman and his team of financial advisors at Lany Chateau on Sunday to brief them about the 2020 draft budget.

She said that while she saw no means of reducing the proposed 40 billion crown deficit she was determined not to exceed this limit.

Ministers for the Social Democratic Party failed to support the draft in a Cabinet vote arguing that the budget proposal failed to take into account all their program priorities.

The opposition Communist Party, which tolerates the minority government in exchange for certain policy program concessions, has said it wants to see the deficit slashed by ten billion.