Finance minister against state-guaranteed loan for Smartwings

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová has said she would not support a state-guaranteed loan for the Smartwings aviation group.
She voiced the stand in a debate on Prima TV in connection with a report on the news site Lidovky.cz according to which the company is preparing to ask the state for a loan of 900 million crowns.
In line with a rescue plan debated by the company’s executive board, the company’s shareholders should invest roughly one billion crowns towards its consolidation.
The Smartwings Group served 8.2 million passengers last year. It is now facing severe financial problems due to the decline in air travel due to the coronavirus crisis.
Czech Republic ready to “normalize” travel with twenty European countries
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
June 1990: When Billy Bragg and Michael Stipe played Olomouc’s outdoor cinema
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
“Having 10 percent of guests does not even cover running costs” – Czech hotels face year of low demand