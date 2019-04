The Finále Plzeň film festival, devoted to Czech and Slovak film production, got underway in the west Bohemian town on Thursday evening with a screening of a documentary called ‘A Journey Like no Other’, following the footsteps of famous Czech travellers Hanzelka and Zikmund.

The 32nd edition of the festival will offer 124 screenings. Thirty-five films will be competing for the main prize, the Golden Kingfisher, in five different categories. The festival will continue until April 16.