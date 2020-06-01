Final exams begin for Czech high schoolers

This Monday will see seniors in Czech high schools begin taking their final exams (Maturita), specifically in mathematics, French and English.

According to the Education Ministry’s CERMAT centre, which organises the exams, some 68,036 students have registered to take the tests this year. A further 9,200 will be taking exams at a later date. The exams were originally supposed to begin in May, but were moved to June due to the coronavirus pandemic.