Final EC audit into Czech PM’s alleged conflict of interest in Prague

The EU representative office in Prague has confirmed receiving the final EC audit on Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš‘ alleged conflict of interest stemming from the multi-billion crown agro-chemical empire Agrofert he owned and later placed in trust funds and EU subsidies to the said holding.

The audit has been sent to the Ministry for Regional Development. According to EU representatives in Prague the document is confidential.

The EC’s preliminary audit concluded that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest and the Czech Republic may subsequently have to return some 450 million crowns in EU subsidies paid to the Agrofert business conglomerate.

Prime Minister Babiš has dismissed the claims, saying he had fully adhered to the Czech conflict of interest law.