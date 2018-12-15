Filming of epic Jan Žižka biopic starring X-Men’s Ben Foster wraps up

Czech screenwriter-director Petr Jákl’s English-language biopic of the 15th-century Bohemian leader Jan Žižka has finished shooting after less than three months on set.

With a reported budget of 275 million crowns, Jákl’s biopic of General Žižka, an innovative military strategist who led the Czech Hussites to victory in a series of confrontations in religious wars, is set to be the most expensive domestic film ever shot.

American actor Ben Foster will portray Žižka in the film, which has the working title “Medieval”, opposite British veteran actor Michael Caine. Foster is perhaps best known from the X-men franchise and the indie film “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints”.