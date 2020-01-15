Film: Owners, Painted Bird and Old-Timers dominate Czech Lion award nominations

The nominees for the Czech Lion national film award (Český lev) were announced on Wednesday morning.

A theatre play about a co-op board adapted to film, called Owners (Vlastníci), received 12 nominations, the WWII epic drama The Painted Bird (Nabarvené ptáče) got 11, and Old-Timers (Staříci), about a geriatric pair seeking revenge on a communist-era prosecutor, received 10.

All three films have been shortlisted in the Best Films and Best Director categories. The award ceremony takes place on March 7 at Prague's Rudolfinum. Early in January, the three films also dominated the Czech Film Critics’ Awards nominations.