Filip resists resignation calls as Communists examine poor election results

The executive committee of the Communist Party met in Prague on Friday to discuss the reasons for the grouping’s poor showing in local and Senate elections this month. The party’s central committee, which is broader, will hold an extraordinary session on Saturday with the same aim.

Leader Vojtěch Filip has faced calls for his resignation over results he said were disappointing and which followed the Communist Party’s worst ever performance in general elections late last year. However, Mr. Filip, who has been chairman for 13 years, refuses to stand down.