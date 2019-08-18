Filip: Communists would back Babiš government without Social Democrats

The leader of the Communists, Vojtěch Filip, says his party would be willing to support a reconstructed minority government led by Andrej Babiš of ANO, if the Social Democrats quit the current coalition. Speaking in an interview for Novinky.cz, he said, however, that the Communist Party actually entering government was out of the question.

Mr. Filip said the current government had won a vote of confidence and the prime minister would have no reason to step down if the Social Democrats left.

If the junior coalition party quits, there have been suggestions that Mr. Babiš could attempt to continue ruling with the support of the Communists, Freedom and Direct Democracy and some MPs elected as Social Democrats who are at odds with the party’s leadership.